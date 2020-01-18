Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

