Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

