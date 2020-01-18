D. Scott Neal Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.