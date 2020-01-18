Cerebellum GP LLC Has $542,000 Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 422,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 392,337 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $19,323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of TKR opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

