Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $543,000 Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 85.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. RealPage’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,234,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

