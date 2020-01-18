Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,639 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,437,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.12 and its 200-day moving average is $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

