Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 145.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

