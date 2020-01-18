Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 145.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
WTFC opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
