Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 52.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after acquiring an additional 545,263 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 39.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 97,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -148.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $28,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

