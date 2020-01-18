Cerebellum GP LLC Has $545,000 Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

TMUS opened at $82.15 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

