Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

