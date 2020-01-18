Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $548,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

