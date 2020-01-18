Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.