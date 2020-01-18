Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 1,620,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after buying an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $39,912,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

