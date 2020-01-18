Cerebellum GP LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

