Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,238 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.