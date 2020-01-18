Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

