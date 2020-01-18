Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 6,699 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 291.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,965,000 after acquiring an additional 471,784 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

