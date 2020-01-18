Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

