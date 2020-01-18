2,195 Shares in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caci International during the second quarter worth about $24,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $270.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $271.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.63.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

