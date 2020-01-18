3,829 Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 59.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $2,557,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

TECD stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

