Broderick Brian C Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.45. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

