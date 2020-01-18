Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 2,944 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 669.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.