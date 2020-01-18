Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,507,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,558,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 634,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

