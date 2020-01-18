Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Msci by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after acquiring an additional 935,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 1,049.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 586,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 77.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,667,000 after acquiring an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,631 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $279.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.11.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

