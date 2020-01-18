Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 6,254 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SERV opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SERV. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

