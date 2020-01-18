Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,206,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $147.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.