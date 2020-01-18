Cerebellum GP LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Crown stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

