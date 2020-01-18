Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $159,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,032 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 290,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.