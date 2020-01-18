Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 10.1% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.45. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

