AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,454 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQH. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.39 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

