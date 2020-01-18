Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

