AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

