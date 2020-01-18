AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

VHT opened at $196.84 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7169 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.