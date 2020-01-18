AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

TFC stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

