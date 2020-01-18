AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

