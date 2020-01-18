VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 775.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1,783.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 351,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,394,000 after acquiring an additional 301,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3,437.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

