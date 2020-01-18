AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,671 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 276.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.