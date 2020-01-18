AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 672,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $80.74 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

