AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.