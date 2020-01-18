AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $163.11 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $163.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

