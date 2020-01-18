AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,205,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

