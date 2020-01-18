Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

