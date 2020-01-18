AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,345 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Exelon by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 435,411 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,315,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,751,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,863 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

