AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 479,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MDB opened at $149.39 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 0.04.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

