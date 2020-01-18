Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

