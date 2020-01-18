AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,790 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,755,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $92.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

