AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.53%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.