AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.39. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

