AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $1,770,369.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,912,643. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Twilio stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

