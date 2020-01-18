AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPGE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPGE opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5887 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

